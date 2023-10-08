When data is deployed to exaggerate, to deceive

If the data is parsed carefully, it shows that in 2022, only 14% of these tourists – that includes pilgrims – visited Kashmir. This included 3.65 lakh pilgrims who came for the Amarnath Yatra. The bulk of these “tourists” were only coming to the popular Vaishno Devi shrine near Jammu. In 2022, more than 9.1 million pilgrims visited the Hindu shrine. These pilgrims are not tourists. Else, as Abdullah pointed out, the difference in the high number of tourists and the region’s limited accommodation capacity would have led to a massive shortage of hotel rooms. Again, while violence has come down in J&K in recent years, this trick of changing the method of counting to hype up numbers for political gains must be recognised.