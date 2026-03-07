When empires roar, literature whispers

<p>With the United States-Israel attack on Iran, and with the grinding war in Ukraine entering its fourth year, one is compelled to ask an old, aching question: why are anti-war novels written at all? If bombs continue to fall, if cities are reduced to silhouettes of smoke, if children still learn the vocabulary of sirens before they learn the alphabet, what have these books achieved? Do they matter in a world where war rooms appear to have drowned out reading rooms?</p>.<p>Take, for instance, Red Birds (2018) by Mohammed Hanif, which uncannily Through dark satire, Hanif reveals the tragic absurdity and human <br>cost of foreign strikes and endless war.mirrors the realities of military intervention in the Middle East. A US pilot on a bombing mission crashes his plane in the desert and finds himself stranded near the very refugee camp he was meant to destroy. Consider All Quiet on the Western Front by Erich Maria Remarque. Published in 1929, it did not stop the Second World War. It did not prevent the rise of fascism. But it stripped war of its romance with such unflinching honesty that it unsettled an entire generation. Through Paul Bäumer's weary eyes, we see boys turned into old men in uniform, their youth consumed by mud, lice, and the mechanised indifference of artillery. The novel reveals that beneath the rhetoric of honour lies a graveyard of wasted possibility.

Silencing the letters: When publishers trade courage for compliance.

In For Whom the Bell Tolls, Ernest Hemingway explores the moral complexity of war. There are no immaculate heroes. Even those fighting for a just cause are capable of cruelty. The novel suggests that war erodes moral certainty; it forces individuals into choices where every option carries blood on its hands. Hemingway also dismantles romanticism. Love blooms between Robert Jordan and Maria, but it exists in the shadow of imminent death. The tenderness does not redeem the violence; it merely makes the loss sharper. The title itself underscores the central truth: no death in war is isolated. Every casualty diminishes us collectively.</p>.<p>And who can forget Slaughterhouse-Five by Kurt Vonnegut? Vonnegut survived the firebombing of Dresden, one of the most devastating episodes of the Second World War. In his novel, time fractures, reality bends, and the refrain “So it goes” follows every death like a numb whisper. The fragmentation of the narrative mirrors the fragmentation of the human psyche under bombardment. Vonnegut does not sermonise; he mourns. And in that mourning, he reminds us that war does not merely kill bodies – it dislocates time, memory, and meaning itself.</p>.<p>If these books did not prevent subsequent wars – from Vietnam to Iraq, from Gaza to Ukraine – what, then, have they accomplished? They have ensured that the dead are not reduced to statistics.</p>.<p>When headlines speak of “collateral damage,” literature restores names, faces, and inner lives. When political leaders speak of “strategic objectives,” novels ask what becomes of the mother searching through rubble, of the child who flinches at every loud sound, of the soldier who returns home carrying invisible shrapnel in his mind. In the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, as cities change hands and trenches carve the earth anew, it is easy to become desensitised. Numbers numb us. Fiction resensitises us.</p>.<p>Writing as resistance</p>.<p>Anti-war novels also perform a subtler function: they expose the language of war. Every conflict arrives draped in euphemism – “surgical strikes,” “defensive action,” “pre-emptive measures.” Literature peels away these linguistic veils. It insists that beneath every abstraction lies blood. Beneath every speech about sovereignty or security lies a human cost no victory parade can fully conceal.</p>.<p>Yes, it may be true that those who orchestrate wars seldom pause to read novels that critique them. Power rarely seeks self-indictment. But anti-war literature is not addressed only to generals and presidents. It is addressed to citizens – to us. Democracies do not drift into war solely because leaders decree it; they drift because societies consent, because outrage is muted, because imagination fails. A novel rekindles that imagination.</p>.<p>In that sense, anti-war novels are acts of resistance. They resist amnesia. They resist propaganda. They resist the seductive simplicity of “us versus them.” They remind us that war, however dressed up, is a failure of imagination and empathy before it is a failure of diplomacy. Missiles may still be launched. Borders may still be contested. The war in Ukraine may drag on, and tensions in West Asia may escalate. But as long as anti-war novels are read, the conscience of humanity is not entirely silenced.</p>.<p>(The writer is a Delhi-based journalist)</p>.<p><em>Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.</em></p>