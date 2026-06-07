When exams fail the trust test

<p>The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test [Undergraduate] (NEET) is the only gateway for over two million students competing for 1.5 lakh-odd MBBS and BDS seats. When a paper leak or a system failure halts this examination, it puts these students’ futures at risk, eventually impacting the country’s healthcare infrastructure. A paper leak and the subsequent cancellation push back the entire academic cycle – this disruption in a centralised national examination also leads to an administrative logjam. The recent breach in the NEET system reveals the haphazard ways in which we have been handling a critical point of entry to higher education.</p>.<p>In independent India, the practice of governments conducting centralised entrance examinations began with postgraduate management courses in 1976, though the first two Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) were established in 1961. The first Common Admission Test (CAT) was held in 1977. Over the years, the scope of this centralised entrance system was widened to include postgraduate courses in several other disciplines. This system took a truly national form with a series of tests for specific academic streams. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) introduced the All India Engineering Entrance Examination (AIEEE) in 2002 (later merged into the Joint Entrance Examination [JEE] Main). It was followed by the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT), the Common University Entrance Test, and NEET. The push for a single, national-level testing system resulted in the creation of the National Testing Agency (NTA) in 2017.</p>.<p>Students were forced into a system they were neither prepared to adopt nor oriented enough during their time in school. Since the entrance examinations rewarded learning by memory, sometimes even with limited understanding of the subject, the focus shifted to coaching institutions that mushroomed across the country. This surge ushered in a new culture of intense exam preparedness that also created a demographic shift among the student community, significantly increasing the burden on the urban centres.</p>.Paper leaks, blotched valuation, broken trust.<p>The larger criticism of the system has been on its failure to ensure basic standards of efficiency. At the operational level, the centralised entrance model was designed to deliver the essentials – a fair examination, prompt evaluation, and timely announcement of results. When the examination itself is not secure from breaches that threaten to derail careers, it is only fair to question the efficiency of the agencies involved.</p>.<p>Repeated failings, including allegations of corruption in awarding contracts to service providers, have created a serious trust deficit. It is particularly significant for agencies entrusted with examinations of this scale.</p>.<p>Evaluation errors in CBSE’s Class 12 exam results, caused by a flawed On-Screen Marking (OSM) system, and discrepancies in reevaluation processes have raised the pitch of calls for extensive reform in the way India conducts its examinations. The government has been slow to respond to the concerns. After weeks since the row erupted, it has transferred the Board’s top officials and ordered an inquiry into its procurement practices. The move provides a band-aid fix for a malaise that requires a surgical operation.</p>.<p>The glitches in the examination system prove beyond doubt that, in their present form, these entry points for higher education cannot do justice to the sheer number of aspirants, without risking a structural collapse. Over the years, these agencies and boards should have upgraded their technological capabilities and security algorithms. The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 identifies technology as integral to its vision. It is upon the institutions and agencies to keep pace with this vision and build robust systems, backed with fool-proof implementation processes, contingency planning, and emergency response mechanisms.</p>.<p>Course correction will mean a shift away from bureaucracy-driven legacy administrative processes. Also due is a structural decentralisation of the agencies and guardrails that ensure legal accountability.</p>.<p>India’s examination framework requires an overhaul. Transferring errant officials will not be enough to restore the confidence of the students and parents. There is an urgent need to study the shortcomings across higher education and propose structural corrections. For a nation aspiring to become the world’s knowledge leader and aiming for a strong, vibrant economy by 2047, a thriving, industry-oriented, and affordable higher education system is non-negotiable. And this transformation cannot come on the back of reactive measures adopted in isolation – it calls for political will, a futuristic vision, and an actionable plan to match.</p>.<p>The writer reads between the lines on big national and international developments from his vantage point in the BJP and the RSS.</p>.<p><em>Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.</em></p>