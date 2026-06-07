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When exams fail the trust test

When exams fail the trust test

The glitches in the examination system prove beyond doubt that, in their present form, these entry points for higher education cannot do justice to the sheer number of aspirants, without risking a structural collapse.
eshadri Chari
Seshadri Chari
Last Updated : 06 June 2026, 19:45 IST
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Seshadri Chari reads between the lines on big national and international developments from his vantage point in the BJP and the RSS ￼ @seshadrichari

Seshadri Chari reads between the lines on big national and international developments from his vantage point in the BJP and the RSS ￼ @seshadrichari

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