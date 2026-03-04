Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
When freebies run on felled trees

When freebies run on felled trees

Are voters becoming addicted to the freebie opium? Or are they so cynical about governance that they prefer immediate cash to long-term promises of infrastructure?
Ajit Ranade
Last Updated : 03 March 2026, 22:41 IST
Last Updated : 03 March 2026, 22:41 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
OpinionComment

Follow us on :

Follow Us