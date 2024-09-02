When generations collide

A WhatsApp message invited me to a gathering of family and friends. An RSVP was expected at the earliest. I was initially hesitant but then decided to attend, although it involved a considerable change to my routine, excited to meet loved ones after a long time. I was ready on time for my cousin to pick me up as planned. Unmindful of the traffic situation, merrily driving down, we chatted for nearly an hour before reaching the destination to usher ourselves in. Upon arrival, a fancy wall mirror welcomed us with a wall plaque that read: Some people bring happiness WHEREVER they go; others WHENEVER they go! That unsettled me immediately.