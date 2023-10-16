When GST notices haunt businesses 

There was much hope during the build-up to the 52nd meeting of the GST Council that a final decision would be taken on the controversy surrounding the levy of GST on online gaming. It was recently clarified that the rate of GST would be 28 per cent on the full amount of the transaction with effect from October 1. Gaming companies across the country have been recipients of show-cause notices demanding a huge amount of tax on gaming companies — some of these demands dated back to 2017. Taxpayers concluded that this was nothing but retrospective taxation. It has now been clarified that the tax was always applicable on the full value of the bet — the show-cause notices issued have only reminded gaming companies to pay taxes on past dues. In the meantime, online gaming companies are thinking of innovative measures to ensure that customers do not quit gaming just because of the GST cost. Some of these companies are offering the value of the GST component as bonus vouchers that adds to the kitty of the gamer. Considering the divergent views on this topic, everyone is keenly awaiting the decision of the Supreme Court which would give finality to the rate and value on which gaming companies need to discharge their GST liabilities.