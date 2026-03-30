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When Hamlet streamed, pre-Internet

When Hamlet streamed, pre-Internet

Dressed in a simple kurta and leather chappals, he would sit on the edge of the table, textbook in hand, and talk to us.
M V Sundararaman
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 19:59 IST
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 19:59 IST
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