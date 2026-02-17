Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
When India’s AI turn meets labour realities

When India’s AI turn meets labour realities

The central question is whether India will discipline the economic direction of the advanced models. In a labour-surplus democracy, the market incentive will favour labour-saving deployment.
Ankur Singh
Last Updated : 16 February 2026, 21:19 IST
Last Updated : 16 February 2026, 21:19 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Artificial IntelligenceOpinionComment

Follow us on :

Follow Us