When it comes to education, does BJP really care?

Does the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) give any importance to education per se, or only to what’s taught in Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)-run gurukuls? Going by the conduct of its governments, one can only conclude that the party is least concerned about the education of children, especially those whose parents are poor.

Consider this: 1,200 first-generation learners in Madhya Pradesh’s Damoh district, who were all set to go back to school after the summer vacation, are now frantically searching for a new school because theirs was suddenly derecognised. Not because anyone complained. Indeed, most schools would envy the record of the Ganga Jamuna School. In a span of 13 years, it’s seen a six-fold increase in both students and teachers and has grown from a community school to one which caters to all faiths. But its management made one fatal mistake: by displaying the photographs of its successful Class X students, it drew attention to the uniform, which included a headscarf. It ought to have known that in ‘New India’, for those wearing headscarves, education is not a fundamental right.

Be it Karnataka last year, where scarf-wearing girls were denied entry even into colleges which had no uniform, or in Damoh where the scarf is not mandatory despite being part of the uniform, a bunch of fanatics have been able to shut the door on the educational aspirations of children for reasons that have nothing to do with academics.

Also Read | Case registered against school in MP's Damoh over ‘hijab’ row

What triggers their fury is the slightest whiff of ‘Muslim-ness’. So, a principal in Uttar Pradesh was suspended and another in Karnataka had to apologise after the Bajrang Dal protested when students recited Islamic prayers along with those of other religions as part of special celebrations. Another principal in UP was suspended because his students sang an Urdu prayer written by Iqbal, the author of ‘sare jahaan se accha’. The prayer, incidentally, is part of the UP Board syllabus.

That’s not all. In Dehradun, police filed a case against the principal of the prestigious Welham School after the Bajrang Dal objected to tenders issued for halal meat; in Vadodara, the Bajrang Dal forced a school to cancel its mosque visit organised as part of visits to different places of worship; in Karnataka, it raised a furore because students were allowed to pray inside their classroom on Fridays.

In any country where the rule of law operates, and where education is valued, these disruptors would have been arrested. But states where the BJP is in power no longer fit into these two categories. Knowing that the Bajrang Dal has government backing, school managements acquiesce to this bullying, though some principals have spiritedly defended their actions.

What’s shameful though, is the submission to this illegal mob intimidation by those who are duty-bound not just to uphold the Constitution, but also have the authority to do so. Here one is not referring to ministers, for whom the oath-taking ceremony is only a display of power, but to officials who order ‘additional inquiries’ after education officers report that the schools have done nothing wrong. For doing his job, the education officer in Damoh was publicly assaulted. Of course, no one in the administration stood up for him. The District Collector reported that allegations of conversion were false; yet, the police filed an FIR against the school. Sections of the media played their usual inflammatory role by alleging, falsely, that the school had made three teachers convert.

What effect must these actions have on the students? For Muslim students, who see their teachers being punished for acknowledging their culture, the message is loud and clear: all markers of their identity — be it their religion, language, attire, or diet, must be cast out if they want to study alongside students of other faiths. They know that the same rule does not apply to their Hindu classmates; in fact, the Bajrang Dal has often protested when school managements have forbidden red threads and bindis. What memories of their school days will these children, both Muslim and Hindu, carry?

There is also the other more obvious effect of pushing a society backwards. The education ministry statistics for Damoh district show that in 2017, 68 per cent of Class X students performed below the basic level in English, and 44 per cent in Science. The Ganga Jamuna School is the only English medium school in the area. The same survey also showed that 95 per cent of Damoh’s students liked going to school.

Well, their likes would hardly matter to a government which denies them their fundamental right to education. Wasn’t it Prime Minister Narendra Modi who said that by 2024 India would be a Vishwaguru?

(Jyoti Punwani is a senior journalist.)

Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.