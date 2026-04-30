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When it comes to waste management, Mahakumbh shows what cities won’t

When it comes to waste management, Mahakumbh shows what cities won’t

What can India’s cities learn from this temporary, yet highly effective, sanitation model?
Animesh Ghosh
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 09:06 IST
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 09:06 IST
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