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When justice stops being seen

When justice stops being seen

Public trust in judicial impartiality suffers when judges’ sense of integrity outweighs the appearance of fairness.
Abhinandita Dayal Mathur
Last Updated : 08 May 2026, 19:55 IST
Last Updated : 08 May 2026, 19:55 IST
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