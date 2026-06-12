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When karma comes calling

When karma comes calling

A Buddha quote reads, 'Karma is not a cosmic punishment, but a universal law of cause and effect. Your actions create your reality.'
Priya Anand
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 19:57 IST
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