When karma comes calling

<p>Hearing the news of Duryodhana’s death, a devastated Dhritarashtra questions Krishna that if loss of a son can hurt the soul so deeply, “Why do I alone have to bear the loss of all my hundred sons to this war?” Krishna replies, “Born as hunter in one of your past lives, your arrow once missed the bird you targeted. In rage, you destroyed the entire nest of the bird including the eggs that were hatching.” No one escapes the cycle of karma, every action has consequences and hence you are facing the wrath now. A saying goes ‘when a bird is alive, it eats ants and when it dies, the ants eat it.’ People and circumstances change with time. Time is a great leveller. </p>.<p>A Buddha quote reads, ‘Karma is not a cosmic punishment, but a universal law of cause and effect. Your actions create your reality.’ On the other side of the battlefield, the victorious Yudhishtira too was distraught, blaming himself as the cause of this gory war . Bhishma notices and narrates a dialogue in the form of a story to convince Yudhishtira. </p>.<p>Gautami’s only son dies after being bitten by a snake. Arjunaka, a hunter, vows to find the snake. He ties the snake and brings it to Gautami to decide its fate. Gautami asks Arjunaka to set it free. But Arjunaka does not agree and decides to kill it. The snake, fearing for its life begins to speak. It pleads that biting the child wasn’t its choice. Death had instructed it to do so. Upon questioning Death, he answered that it wasn’t his decision either. He obeyed Kala’s command and did what was to be done. When Kala was interrogated about the same, he replied that it was the child’s own decision and we followed it up. Every life chooses its own life and likewise decides its end. Gautami then advises Arjunaka that by killing the snake, my child will not come back, but the act <br>of killing the snake will add sins to your karma. Arjunaka understands and releases the snake back into the forest.</p>.<p>Yudhishtira, after being consoled that Kauravas’ fate was their own destiny, returns to Hastinapur. He was instrumental in bringing order (dharma) back into the society. In Sadguru’s words, “Karma means your life is your making. Karmic accumulation can either be a boost or a burden — that’s your choice.”</p><p>(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.)</p>