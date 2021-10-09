When loss moves in with us…

The whole world seems to be struggling with loss right now. If one has escaped serious illness or the loss of loved ones to Covid, then there is the loss of a way of life that we all took for granted.

Loss, it would seem, moved in with us when the pandemic struck and now refuses to make room for what existed before. And we’re slowly beginning to see that what was before may never return and what is now may never leave completely.

But other than the fact that it is taking place on a grand scale, Covid is as good a reminder as any of how we are forever poised on the brink of loss. There is the loss of health, of opportunities, of relationships, and separation, atrocity and abuse, and so on. There seem to be as many ways of experiencing loss as there are experiences themselves.

Loss, then, is the companion we never asked for, but also one who never leaves our side. It’s not easy to view loss in this way, however. Our usual response is to blame ourselves or someone else for what has happened.

Mark Epstein, a psychotherapist and a writer deeply influenced by the philosophy and psychology of Buddhism, counsels a different approach. “If one can treat trauma as a fact and not as a failing, one has a chance to learn from the inevitable slings and arrows that come one’s way,” Epstein writes in his book, The Trauma of Everyday Life.

My own learning about loss (as an adult conscious of its workings) began just over a decade ago when I willingly decided to move cities and take a break from work as a political journalist. Having moved from Delhi, India’s news capital, to Hyderabad, I found I was unable to deal with the loss of the many things I had assumed as a given during my time chronicling the world of politics. Without going into too much detail, it was about the loss of an identity that I was deeply attached to, as much as it was about the loss of tangible things.

It took me many years and some hard lessons about the perils of underestimating loss to begin discerning how it worked. Watching someone very dear wrestling with it finally brought home to me what many have said on the subject of loss and suffering down the centuries. Loss of any kind operates on two levels at once, and continues to bother us until we are ready or willing to distinguish between them. The first aspect of loss is the actual physical one, the one we can do nothing to change. The second aspect is the one to do with suffering. This is the face of loss that we are unwilling to let go of, watering it with memory and desire for various reasons. It is perhaps with this second aspect that one has some room for, let’s say, negotiation.

My questions regarding this latter facet have revolved around whether there is a point when it becomes possible to see that one ‘suffers’ not because one has no choice in the matter, but because one can’t hold loss at a slight distance and question its hold over one’s mind. Or realise what should be self-evident but isn’t always clear to someone in the tight embrace of loss — that loss happens to everybody, not just to us.

I have sensed, and this is something for each of us to validate with our experience, that when we find these ways of approaching loss, something quite unprecedented happens. The place where loss resides in us is finally open for something else to take root, or flow in.

Then, there is the possibility of finding a kernel of presence where there was absence, of finding understanding where there was bitterness, and of finding love, both for oneself and others, where there was rejection. Loss eventually becomes a part of us. We agree to make place for it. We accommodate its bittersweet footfall in our lives as the signature tune of life’s way with us. We let it, and ourselves, be. And then perhaps in some odd moment we find ourselves wondering, as if viewing our lives from the outside in, whether we have indeed lost something or found something.