<p>Artificial intelligence (AI) is revolutionising modern life. AI is rapidly transforming society, presenting both immense opportunities and significant challenges for humanity. With AI's advancements come critical questions about ethics, purpose, and the very essence of being human – questions long contemplated in religious and spiritual texts. Hindu scriptures emphasise the responsible use of knowledge. The Bhagavad Gita (4-38), "In this world, there is nothing so sublime and pure as transcendental knowledge."</p>.<p class="bodytext">But Krishna also warns that knowledge without dharma (righteousness) can lead to destruction. The Mahabharata portrays how unchecked ambition and misuse of power—even knowledge—can result in great suffering.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The Quran encourages the pursuit of knowledge but warns of its misuse. The Quran 17-36 also cautions: "Do not pursue that of which you have no knowledge. Indeed, the hearing, the sight, and the heart – all those will be questioned.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Artificial intelligence can serve humanity. AI systems are designed to augment human capabilities and not replace human agency. The Bible emphasises the unique value of humanity, created in the image of God (Genesis 1:27) and endowed with wisdom and moral responsibility. Scripture reminds us that knowledge alone is not wisdom; true wisdom comes from God. As AI grows in capability, it must serve humanity's God-given purposes – justice and compassion – not replace them.</p>.<p class="bodytext">AI can serve humanity – helping doctors save lives, aiding students in learning, or assisting farmers with smart technology. But it must not override human compassion, judgement and responsibility. Job automation, surveillance, and bias in AI systems raise urgent moral concerns. Humans remain stewards, not slaves, to the technology they create. In conclusion, while AI reflects humanity's incredible intellectual progress, religious texts remind us that knowledge without ethics is incomplete.</p>.<p class="bodytext">If we align AI development with spiritual principles – truth, justice, humanity – we can ensure it uplifts rather than endangers us. Therefore, it will serve humanity well if it bears in mind that technology is to serve, not to manipulate, humans and their society. All ethical quality of AI depends on the human designers; therefore, it is an AI bioethics and, at the same time, a trans-bioethics that bridges the human and material world. </p>