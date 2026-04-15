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When memes meet celebrity rights

When memes meet celebrity rights

Personality rights essentially involve an intersection of constitutional rights with intellectual property rights and remedies prescribed under criminal law.
Sundar Athreya H
Last Updated : 14 April 2026, 22:30 IST
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