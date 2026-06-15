When misogyny takes centre court

<p>Sexism in sport often gives its practitioners a bad name, as their off-the-cuff remarks expose deeply rooted prejudices. The controversy at this year’s French Open has once again underlined how female officials and athletes continue to be hounded by doubts about their authority and competence.</p>.<p>Paraguayan tennis player Adolfo Daniel Vallejo sparked outrage after his marathon five-set defeat to French teenager Moise Kouame at Roland Garros. Following the contest, Vallejo blamed Brazilian umpire Ana Carvalho for failing to control an unruly partisan crowd. But it was the tenor of his remarks that caused an uproar. Vallejo suggested that such emotionally charged matches “need to be umpired by a man”, implying that women lack the courage and authority required to handle volatile atmospheres. </p>.<p>The response from the French Tennis Federation (FFT) was swift and severe. Tournament organisers labelled the remarks “unacceptable” and imposed a massive fine of $65,000 — reportedly among the heaviest sanctions in French Open history for unsportsmanlike conduct. Tournament director Amelie Mauresmo firmly rejected the notion that officiating ability has anything to do with gender. </p>.<p>The incident struck a raw nerve because it echoed a pattern to which women in sport have long been inured: the assumption that leadership, toughness and authority are inherently masculine traits. Tennis, despite its progressive reputation and equal prize money at Grand Slams, has hardly been immune from sexism.</p>.FIA defends Mohammed Ben Sulayem after reported sexist comments.<p>Perhaps the most famous chapter came in 1973 with the historic ‘Battle of the Sexes’ between 29-year-old Billie Jean King and 55-year-old Bobby Riggs. The insolent Riggs openly boasted that even at 55 he could humble the world’s best female players. King’s emphatic victory became a landmark moment not merely for sport, but for the broader women’s rights movement. </p>.<p>In 2017, tennis legend John McEnroe ignited a heated debate after describing Serena Williams as ‘the best female player ever’ before adding that if she competed regularly on the men’s tour, she would rank ‘like 700 in the world’. The remark was widely criticised for diminishing Serena’s extraordinary achievements by insisting on measuring women’s excellence against male benchmarks. Serena herself responded sharply, urging McEnroe to keep her “out of statements that are not factually based”. </p>.<p>Serena Williams has repeatedly found herself at the centre of debates involving sexism and double standards. During the 2018 US Open final against Naomi Osaka, Serena argued that male players routinely engage in heated outbursts without facing the same level of criticism or punishment directed at women — a frustration that, at times, carried the despair of a Munch scream. The controversy divided opinion, but it reopened important conversations about how female athletes are judged differently for displays of anger, passion or competitiveness. </p>.<p>Then there were the comments by former Romanian player and businessman Ion Tiriac, who drew flak after making disparaging remarks about Serena Williams’ age and body weight. Another chapter in the Sisyphean struggle female athletes face over their appearance.</p>.<p>The Vallejo controversy is especially revealing because it concerns a female official. Women referees and umpires across sports frequently confront hostility that goes beyond criticism of decisions. Their authority itself is questioned. Male officials may be accused of incompetence; female officials are often accused of being inherently incapable.</p>.<p>This prejudice is not unique to tennis. Female referees in football, cricket and basketball have regularly reported abuse questioning whether women belong in positions of authority over male athletes. The problem reflects broader societal attitudes where leadership qualities are still unconsciously coded as masculine.</p>.<p>What makes such remarks dangerous is that they reinforce barriers already faced by women trying to enter coaching, officiating and administrative roles in sport. Every time a high-profile athlete suggests that women cannot handle pressure, it legitimises old stereotypes for a new generation.</p>.<p>Yet there is another side to the story. The strong institutional response from the FFT also signals how much sport has changed. Remarks that might once have been dismissed as locker-room frustration now attract real consequences. Federations increasingly recognise that sexism damages not only individuals but also the credibility of sport itself.</p>.<p>The irony, of course, is that tennis has produced countless examples disproving the very stereotypes Vallejo invoked. The real question, therefore, is not whether women have the courage to withstand pressure. The more pressing question is why parts of the sporting world still struggle to accept it.</p>.<p><em>(The writer is a Delhi-based journalist)</em></p><p>(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.)</p>