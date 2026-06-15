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When misogyny takes centre court

When misogyny takes centre court

Paraguayan tennis player Adolfo Daniel Vallejo sparked outrage after his marathon five-set defeat to French teenager Moise Kouame at Roland Garros.
Aditya Mukherjee
Last Updated : 14 June 2026, 20:04 IST
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