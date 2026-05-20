Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
When power built a classroom

When power built a classroom

The occasion arose during the 1969 by-election in Shahabad Markanda. He stepped aside when the ruling party nominated another candidate, despite being considered a strong contender for the ticket.
Priyanka Singh
Last Updated : 19 May 2026, 21:42 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
OpinionRight in the middleWomen Empowermentgirl

Follow us on :

Follow Us