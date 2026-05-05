<p>In a haunting image that has now travelled across the country, a 55-year-old tribal man from Keonjhar, Jitu Munda, walked into a branch of Odisha Grameen Bank carrying the skeletal remains of his deceased sister. </p><p>His purpose was tragically simple: to prove that she was dead so that he could withdraw the modest sum of Rs 19,300 left in her account.</p>.<p>It is difficult to imagine a more disturbing indictment of our governance systems. This was not merely an act of desperation; it was a silent, searing protest against a bureaucracy that had ceased to recognise human reality unless it was stamped, certified, and documented.</p>.<p>At one level, the bank’s insistence on proof of death may appear procedurally justified. Financial institutions must guard against fraud and ensure compliance with regulatory norms. </p><p>Yet, governance is not merely about rules; it is equally about judgment, discretion, and empathy. When procedures are applied without sensitivity to context, they cease to be instruments of order and become instruments of exclusion.</p>.Odisha viral video | Tribal man faced 'cruelty' from bank, local authorities several times: BJD .<p>The tragedy in Keonjhar exposes a deeper structural problem: the widening gap between document-based governance and lived social reality. For millions in rural and tribal India, access to formal documentation—birth certificates, death certificates, and identity proofs—is neither automatic nor timely. </p><p>Civil registration systems remain uneven, particularly in remote areas. In such contexts, the absence of a document does not imply the absence of truth. Yet, our administrative systems often behave as though they do.</p>.<p>This is what scholars have described as the “documentary bias” of the modern state—a tendency to recognise only what is formally recorded, while ignoring what is socially evident. </p><p>In this case, the burden of proof was placed entirely on a grieving brother, who was compelled to perform an act that strips dignity not only from the individual but also from the system itself.</p>.<p>There is an additional irony. Over the past decade, India has made significant strides in financial inclusion. Millions of previously unbanked citizens have been brought into the formal financial system. Accounts have been opened, subsidies transferred, and digital platforms expanded. But access to banking, as this incident reminds us, does not automatically translate into usability.</p>.<p>For the rural poor, especially those unfamiliar with bureaucratic procedures, the system often remains opaque and intimidating. The processes governing death claims, nominee verification, and account closure are complex even for the educated urban citizen. For a tribal family with limited literacy and minimal institutional exposure, these can be insurmountable. Inclusion, in such cases, risks becoming symbolic rather than substantive.</p>.<p>Equally troubling is the apparent absence of administrative convergence. A simple verification by local authorities—a village official, a panchayat secretary, or a health worker—could have resolved the issue without trauma. Instead, the system operated in silos, leaving the citizen to navigate an unforgiving maze.</p>.<p>The social context cannot be ignored. Tribal communities in India have historically experienced marginalisation, geographical isolation, and a deep mistrust of formal institutions. Language barriers, cultural differences, and the absence of intermediary support structures often widen the gap between citizen and state. In such circumstances, rigid adherence to procedure without contextual understanding is not neutrality—it is neglect.</p>.Odisha CM orders inquiry after row erupts over tribal man carrying sister's skeleton to bank.<p>Predictably, the aftermath followed a familiar script. Once the incident went viral, the administration moved swiftly. Documents were facilitated, funds released, and additional benefits extended to the individual. A high-level inquiry was ordered, and calls for sensitivity were issued. While these responses are welcome, they also underscore a troubling pattern in our governance culture: action is often reactive, triggered by outrage rather than guided by systemic foresight.</p>.<p>The real question, therefore, is not whether justice was eventually delivered in this case, but whether the system has learned anything from it.</p>.<p>If this incident is to serve any purpose beyond momentary shock, it must prompt structural reform. Procedures for small-value claims must be simplified, particularly for vulnerable populations. Local verification mechanisms—through gram panchayats or community institutions—should be formally recognised as valid proof in such cases. Banking personnel must be trained not only in compliance but also in human-centred service delivery. Most importantly, different arms of the state must be better integrated so that citizens are not forced to shuttle between disconnected authorities.</p>.<p>At a deeper level, this episode invites a moral reflection. Public institutions exist not merely to enforce rules but to serve people. The test of governance lies not in how efficiently it processes files, but in how compassionately it responds to the most vulnerable.</p>.<p>Mahatma Gandhi’s well-known talisman urges decision-makers to recall the face of the poorest and weakest person and ask whether their action will restore dignity and control over life. By that measure, the system failed Jitu Munda long before he entered the bank with a skeleton in his hands.</p>.<p>In the end, the image that lingers is not of administrative correction but of human anguish. It forces us to confront an uncomfortable truth: when proof becomes punishment, governance loses its soul.</p>.<p><em><strong>The writer is an Hon Professor at Mahatma Gandhi Rural Development and Panchayat Raj University, Gadag, Karnataka.</strong></em></p><p><em>(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.)</em></p>