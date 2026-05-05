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When proof becomes punishment and compliance erases compassion

When proof becomes punishment and compliance erases compassion

His purpose was tragically simple: to prove that she was dead so that he could withdraw the modest sum of Rs 19,300 left in her account.
D Jeevan Kumar
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 19:30 IST
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 19:30 IST
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