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When school sections become labels

When school sections become labels

A child moved to the ‘weak section’ is not just receiving academic support but is also being given a label. Students know what the sections mean. Parents know it. Teachers know it. The child knows it most of all.
Pramod Sridharamurthy
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 01:05 IST
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