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When service replaces sewa

When service replaces sewa

Framing education entirely through measurable outcomes devalues mentorship and intellectual rigour
Sushant Kishore
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 19:10 IST
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 19:10 IST
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