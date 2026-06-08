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When silence becomes knowledge

When silence becomes knowledge

Lord Dakshinamurthy is the embodiment of knowledge and an epitome of silence.
Prasanna S Harihar
Last Updated : 08 June 2026, 00:27 IST
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