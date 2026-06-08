When silence becomes knowledge

<p class="bodytext">Is silence an absence of spoken words? Is it not much more than that, an absence of even thoughts that arise and clutter our minds? But then how can that ‘mind’ not produce thoughts? Thoughts are involuntarily produced, but silence, then, is to watch those thoughts and see them vanish away, where we do not associate with them either as spoken words or in actions. Then, can silence be knowledge?</p>.<p class="bodytext">Lord Dakshinamurthy is the embodiment of knowledge and an epitome of silence. He taught, only through silence, to older sages who were his disciples who had accepted him as their guru. Their ignorance was washed away when they gained the true knowledge, but all was facilitated in silence. Adi Guru Sri Shankaracharya, in his composition Dakshinamurthy Ashtakam, has alluded to ‘instructions through silence’ as a concise form of teaching the underlying aspects of Vedanta implied in the shlokas.</p>.<p class="bodytext">In the last century, Bhagwan Ramana Maharshi’s dictum centred around Chumma Irru (just be), wherein His disciples learnt the most in His presence marked by silence where all their sought questions vanished or dissolved to a naught to get them closer to the Truth – the Atma Swaroopa that is in all and around.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Even in this empirical world, do we not long for silence to sleep well after a tiring day? Do we not ask our young (grand)children to play outside so we can sit in silence and reflect deeply? Do we not hush those around us when an important discussion is underway?</p>.The path from ignorance to bliss.<p class="bodytext">Why is ‘silence’ so revered, more so on the spiritual path? Silence is the starting point before any words are spoken, and we need to realise that origin. In the quietness of the mind sans any chatter, what is revealed is considered beyond the mind but exists always. That existence, which shines bright to reveal everything in its path, including body-mind-intelligence, is knowledge – the ultimate truth. The Self, which is truth itself, says our Upanishads, is beyond speech.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Quotes are varying expressions of words like Rumi’s, ‘Silence is the language of God; it speaks to the soul’ or Lao Tzu’s: ‘Silence is a source of great strength’, but silence as knowledge is the very origin before any thoughts, words, and actions arise.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The ultimate is that silence is knowledge.</p>