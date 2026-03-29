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When State stamps identity: The quiet erosion of trans rights

When State stamps identity: The quiet erosion of trans rights

The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Act, 2026 departs sharply from the constitutional principles laid down by the Supreme Court and risks undoing hard-won gains.
Rahul Bajaj
Last Updated : 28 March 2026, 19:20 IST
Last Updated : 28 March 2026, 19:20 IST
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