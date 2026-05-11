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When survivability trumps superiority

When survivability trumps superiority

From Ukraine’s improvisation to Iran’s endurance, both conflicts show that resilience now defines modern warfare.
Col M V Shashidhar (Retd)
Last Updated : 10 May 2026, 21:11 IST
Last Updated : 10 May 2026, 21:11 IST
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