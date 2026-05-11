<p>For decades, military doctrine across the world revolved around one central belief: strike hard, dominate early, and finish wars quickly. Speed was considered decisive. Shock created paralysis. Overwhelming force was expected to break the adversary’s will before the conflict stretched into uncertainty.</p>.<p>That grammar of warfare is beginning to erode.</p>.<p>From the battered trenches of Ukraine to the hardened strategic networks of Iran, a different reality is emerging. Modern wars are no longer defined merely by who attacks first or who possesses superior firepower. Increasingly, they are being shaped by who can continue functioning after absorbing punishment, disruption, and sustained pressure.</p>.<p>In many ways, the wars in Ukraine and Iran appear fundamentally different. One is a prolonged territorial conflict stretching across years, while the other unfolded through compressed cycles of precision strikes, retaliation, and strategic signalling. The political contexts differ. The geographies differ. Yet beneath the surface, both conflicts reveal the same strategic transformation.</p>.<p>Survival itself has become warfare.</p>.<p>Ukraine adapted while fighting and demonstrated this first and most visibly. When the conflict began, conventional wisdom suggested that a militarily superior adversary with larger resources and deeper reserves would eventually impose its will. Early battlefield setbacks, disrupted command structures, and territorial losses appeared to reinforce that assumption.</p>.<p>That adaptation emerged from necessity and not perfect planning. Civilian technologies entered the battlefield at astonishing speed. Commercial drones became tactical weapons. Software engineers became contributors to combat effectiveness. Innovation cycles shrank dramatically. Systems that failed in the morning were redesigned by evening and redeployed soon after.</p>.<p>What Ukraine understood quickly was that perfection was less important than scalability. Instead of relying solely on expensive conventional platforms, it multiplied low-cost systems and employed thousands of drones to influence the battlefield in ways few military planners had anticipated earlier. From mobile troops and formations to static assets and logistics routes, all became vulnerable to affordable technologies deployed at scale.</p>.<p>More importantly, Ukraine decentralised adaptation. Innovation was not confined to military headquarters alone. Units closer to the battlefield improvised continuously. Decision-making moved downward. Supply chains diversified. The result was not necessarily battlefield dominance, but something equally significant. Ukraine prevented collapse and imposed prolonged economic, operational, and psychological costs on a stronger adversary.</p>.<p>Iran’s experience, though vastly different in tempo, reinforced the same lesson through another route. Its challenge came not through gradual attrition but through concentrated precision and decapitation strikes. Strategic sites, command structures, and defence systems came under pressure through coordinated targeting. Many expected rapid degradation and internal instability.</p>.<p>Iran lacked military superiority but focused on endurance. Missiles, drone swarms, layered defence systems, underground infrastructure, and dispersed operational networks formed part of a broader strategy built not around immediate victory, but around sustained survivability.</p>.<p>Iran demonstrated the ability to remain functional despite coalition attacks. What stood out was not technological perfection, but a strategic architecture designed around affordability, replaceability, and indigenous adaptation. Systems were built to endure disruption rather than avoid it entirely. Facilities were dispersed. Command and control decentralised. Redundancies existed across networks. The objective was clear: deny the adversary the satisfaction of quick strategic collapse.</p>.<p>This convergence between Ukraine and Iran signals something larger than isolated battlefield lessons. It reflects a structural shift to contests of exhaustion, persistence, and systemic resilience.</p>.<p>In this new environment, the economics of warfare are becoming as decisive as battlefield manoeuvres — a low-cost drone forcing the launch of a sophisticated interceptor missile, creating financial asymmetry.</p>.<p>For India, these are not distant academic case studies but warning calls unfolding in real time. India has already begun moving towards integrated deterrence, precision response capabilities, indigenous defence systems, and stronger civil-military coordination. Yet the evolving nature of multi-domain warfare demands deeper introspection, as future conflicts will not remain confined to physical borders alone. </p>.<p>The real question is not whether India possesses military strength. It does. It is whether India’s systems are designed for sustained adaptation under pressure. </p>.<p>The wars of the future are likely to be longer, economically draining, technologically fluid, and psychologically exhausting. And that is precisely why survival itself has become strategy — the ability to absorb, adapt and deny the adversary. Ukraine adapted because it had no option. Iran endured because it had no alternative. The new playbook of twenty‑first‑century warfare is: You do not necessarily need to overpower a stronger adversary; you need to outlast his assumptions.</p>.<p><em>(The writer draws on his background in the battlefield, governance, and strategic leadership)</em> </p>