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When teachers struggle with English

When teachers struggle with English

Language is not merely a subject; it is the medium of learning in English-medium classrooms. Teachers with higher proficiency provide clearer explanations, more accurate input and better classroom interaction.
Ravinarayan Chakrakodi
Last Updated : 22 April 2026, 20:09 IST
Last Updated : 22 April 2026, 20:09 IST
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