When the cat came calling

One evening, my daughter came back from college, visibly excited. The reason was that she had befriended a cat. According to her, the cat chooses its master rather than the master choosing his pet, and so she was elated that the cat chose her as its friend, albeit after a lot of effort on her part. She was ecstatic. She named the cat ‘Inji,’ ginger in Tamil. She went on to narrate how she managed to woe the cat: she first sat near the lazing cat and made cat sounds to attract her attention. It seems that Inji had slowly brushed past her knee to show that she wanted to be friends with her. She narrated that, though she was excited, she remained calm as she could feel the cat’s soft fur touching her. Oh! Did I mention the fact that the cat was pregnant? It seems that made the cat all the more charming.