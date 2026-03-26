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When the feet finally found the beat

Over time, my feet continued getting sorer, showing no signs of familiarity with the music.
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 20:46 IST
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Published 25 March 2026, 20:46 IST
OpinionRight in the middle

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