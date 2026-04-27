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When the radio called

When the radio called

I trudged through heavy rain to a library to look up ‘audition’
S Narendra Prasad
Last Updated : 26 April 2026, 20:24 IST
Last Updated : 26 April 2026, 20:24 IST
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OpinionRight in the middleAll India Radio

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