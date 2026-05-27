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When the Vatican voices anxieties of the AI age

When the Vatican voices anxieties of the AI age

Teaching, care, friendship, parenting, and democratic discussion are slow, imperfect activities.
Sharoon Sunny
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 19:50 IST
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