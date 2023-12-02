When there was no fear of ‘love jihad’ 

A few weeks ago, a friend of mine -- a retired civil servant -- and I watched a popular new Hindi serial, Dahaad. The opening scene was of a rich and powerful Thakur, seated in his ornate Haveli, somewhere in Rajasthan, flanked by his musclemen. He was distraught and fuming at the Superintendent of Police who stood before him submissively. The Thakur’s daughter had eloped with a Muslim boy, leaving a note that she was in love with him. The Thakur tells the police officer to deploy search parties and bring his daughter back as this was all part of a conspiracy by Muslim boys to seduce unsuspecting Hindu girls into marrying them and then converting them to Islam. When the police officer tries to argue that if the girl, who is a major, has gone off on her free will, then it is against the law to forcibly bring her back and arrest the boy, the Thakur threatens him with transfer by calling the minister.