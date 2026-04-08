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When truth wears the mask of eccentricity

When truth wears the mask of eccentricity

The ancient understanding that the earth is spherical—proposed by thinkers such as Pythagoras, Plato, and Aristotle—was once dismissed in favour of flat-earth notions.
Sripriya Satish
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 19:34 IST
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 19:34 IST
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