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When votes lose their voice 

When votes lose their voice 

But what happens when, years after an election is concluded, the numbers themselves come into question?
Aniketan Suvvi
Last Updated : 07 May 2026, 20:52 IST
Last Updated : 07 May 2026, 20:52 IST
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