<p>‘The right of election is the very essence of the constitution’ (Junius). It needs little argument to hold that the heart of the parliamentary system is free and fair elections periodically held, based on adult franchise, although social and economic democracy may demand much more.’ —The Supreme Court of India (Mohinder Singh Gill and Anr vs. The Chief Election Commissioner)</p>.<p>‘We, the People of India’, the opening lines of the Constitution, remind us that power in a democracy flows from the people’s will. The Supreme Court has consistently observed that democracy forms part of the basic structure of the Constitution and that free and fair elections are the foundation of a democratic polity. Although the Constitution does not explicitly recognise the right to vote as a fundamental right, it remains closely linked to the freedoms guaranteed under Articles 14 (equality) and 19 (freedom of expression). But what happens when, years after an election is concluded, the numbers themselves come into question?</p>.<p>The recent developments in Karnataka’s Sringeri Assembly constituency raise important concerns about democracy, constitutional morality, and the purpose of representation. For nearly three years, the constituency was represented by someone whose election result stands nullified now (a new MLA was sworn in on May 6 following the revised result). Like any other constituency, Sringeri faces infrastructural issues and environmental concerns, making effective and legitimate representation essential. When the legitimacy of its representative is under question, it not only affects governance but also people’s confidence. Citizens begin to question not just the results, but the credibility of the democratic process. </p>.<p>While it is easy to point fingers at the candidate, electoral officials or even the system at large, the reality is more complex. Legally, until a court sets aside an election result, the sitting MLA is not acting unlawfully by continuing in office. But mere legality does not fully answer the demands of democracy, which rests as much on legitimacy as it does on procedure. If the recount changes the outcome, then for a period of time, the constituency may have been represented by someone who was not, in fact, the people’s choice. This is not just a technical lapse—it traces the core of elected legitimacy. </p>.<p>Responsibility in such situations cannot be attributed to a single system. The electoral system must ensure accuracy, and institutions must ensure speedy resolution of disputes. Allegations of tampering and discrepancies in counting, raised by different parties, point to systemic vulnerabilities that must be addressed. </p>.<p>Courts are the appropriate forum for resolving electoral disputes. However, the time taken to resolve the same is crucial. Justice delayed in election cases risks diluting democracy itself, as prolonged uncertainty undermines both governance and public trust.</p>.<p>Even if a sitting MLA retains office until a final judicial verdict, the moral authority to govern is derived from the confidence of the people. When the confidence is broken – whether due to recount differences or protracted litigation – it affects the democratic process. </p>.<p>In such circumstances, transparency becomes indispensable. Institutions must clearly explain what went wrong, the processes followed, and the reasons behind their decisions; doing so reduces misinformation, and speculation while reinforcing accountability.</p>.<p>The judiciary, Election Commission, and administrative machinery must discharge their functions in harmony to ensure that electoral outcomes are timely and accurate. The Constitution does not explicitly prescribe strict time limits for election petitions, leaving the matter to statutory frameworks and judicial processes. However, given the importance of representation, there is a strong need for reforms.</p>.<p>Measures such as fast-track courts for exclusive electoral disputes, binding resolution deadlines, and greater transparency in recount procedures could help restore public confidence in the system.</p>.<p>In an era of AI and digital systems, the electoral processes must evolve alongside technology. It is not just about one constituency or one election. It is about the strength of democracy. The Constitution begins with ‘We, the People’, because it places citizens at the centre of governance. Every vote carries equal weight, and every result echoes the voices of the people. It is the democratic confidence that is tested, not just arithmetic numbers. Elections must be free and fair, timely and trusted.</p>.<p><em>(The writer is an advocate based in Bengaluru)</em></p>