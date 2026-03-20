<p>Transboundary rivers are not only geopolitical flashpoints; they are economic lifelines that shape jobs, wages, and migration. </p><p>As global freshwater demand threatens to outstrip the sustainable supply by roughly 40% by 2030, the human costs of disputes over shared basins increasingly appear as labour-market shocks rather than abstract policy disputes, as noted in the Global Risks Report 2023 of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/world-economic-forum">World Economic Forum</a>. </p><p>If policymakers continue to treat rivers primarily as instruments of sovereignty, they risk overlooking how water conflicts cascade into unemployment, informal work, seasonal migration, and long-term human-capital loss.</p>.<p>Start with the most visible channel: agriculture. In many developing economies, a large share of the workforce still depends on water-intensive farming. </p><p>When irrigation falters, planting choices change, farm productivity falls, and rural wages decline. The Indus River basin, for instance, sustains nearly 268 million people across its catchment. </p><p>This population’s livelihoods depend directly on predictable river flows and irrigation schedules, as highlighted in the Indus Basin Assessment 2024 by the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD).</p>.Access to water does not assure quality.<p>A disruption in dry-season flows or sudden changes in reservoir operations does not simply reduce crop yields; it eliminates daily wage opportunities for thousands of farm labourers, pushes smallholders into debt, and increases seasonal migration to urban labour markets that are already crowded.</p>.<p>Hydropower projects reveal another layer of the development dilemma. Upstream dams can generate electricity and industrial jobs for the riparian economies, but can simultaneously impose costs on downstream labour markets that depend on fishing, floodplain cultivation, and small-scale processing.</p>.<p>Ethiopia’s Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, the largest hydroelectric project in Africa, reached its full generating capacity of 5,150 megawatts in 2025. </p><p>This provided electricity to millions while intensifying tensions with downstream countries that depend on the waters of the Nile for their agriculture and livelihoods, <em>Reuters</em> reported in 2025.</p>.<p>While hydropower can accelerate industrial growth, downstream communities may face a decline in river- based employment as natural water regimes change.</p>.<p>The Mekong River basin demonstrates how ecological change quickly translates into labour market change. </p><p>Hydropower expansion and altered river flows are already reshaping fisheries that support millions of livelihoods across Southeast Asia. </p><p>Scientific assessments warn that up to one-fifth of fish species in the Mekong could face extinction risks under the current development trajectories, according to a 2024 report by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) published in 2024. </p><p>Fewer fish mean fewer fishing jobs, lower incomes at the landing sites, and a shift by many households into precarious forms of work, such as casual construction or seasonal migration. This often comes with significant social and nutritional consequences.</p>.<p>Labour markets often react quickly to water shocks. Reduced irrigation or declining fisheries lowers demand for rural labour and depresses wages, pushing households to borrow or migrate in search of work. </p><p>Over time, this can lead to distress migration, school dropouts, and a shift towards low-productivity urban jobs. </p><p>The United Nations World Water Development Report 2024 notes that increasing water scarcity is closely linked to migration and livelihood disruptions in vulnerable regions.</p>.<p><strong>Beyond the geopolitical framework</strong></p>.<p>From a development-economics perspective, three policy priorities follow.</p>.<p>First, protecting labour incomes should be central to transboundary water governance. Dam operations and water-sharing must consider impacts on downstream employment. Measures such as minimum dry-season flows can help sustain livelihoods.</p>.<p>Second, benefit-sharing from upstream hydropower should include labour support. A share of electricity revenues could finance wage assistance for fishers, retraining for farmers, and investments in small-scale aquaculture or alternative rural enterprises.</p>.<p>Third, water-sensitive social protection is essential. Crop insurance, public works during lean seasons, and targeted cash transfers can stabilise incomes when water availability changes. </p><p>Linking these programmes with basin-level early warning systems and hydrological data sharing can strengthen livelihood security.</p>.<p>Gender and generational impacts also require attention. Women involved in post-harvest processing and informal fisheries trade often lose income first when the river ecosystems decline, while children may face nutritional risks and disruptions to schooling. </p><p>Ignoring labour realities in transboundary water governance risks long-term unemployment, migration, and weakened rural economies.</p>.<p>If the objective is genuine development rather than geopolitical advantage, policymakers must begin to see water treaties not only as instruments of sovereignty but also as frameworks for protecting livelihoods. </p><p>Only then can shared rivers serve as foundations for decent work and resilient development rather than sources of conflict and instability.</p>.<p>March 22 is World Water Day. </p>.<p>Sushanta teaches economics at ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education, Hyderabad; Madan teaches economics at Amity Business School, Amity University, Chhattisgarh.</p><p><em>(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.)</em></p>