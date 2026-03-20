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When water wars shape livelihoods

When water wars shape livelihoods

Economic shocks from transboundary water conflicts call for policies that prioritise labour and social protection,
Madan Meher
Last Updated : 20 March 2026, 19:44 IST
Last Updated : 20 March 2026, 19:44 IST
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