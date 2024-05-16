Where are Dalit-Bahujan voices, platforms?

The political divide in the 2024 general elections has become almost standardised.

The BJP, under the leadership of Narendra Modi, appears poised for its possible third term in office, while the Congress has pitched a slow but impressive battle to defeat the incumbent power.

There seems to be no significant wave in favour of either alliance, and some have even predicted that the BJP’s tally might fall from 303 in 2019 to between 200 and 240 seats.

This opens up the possibility for the Congress to secure a comfortable position, claiming a stronger presence in the new parliament.

Amid the clash of two major political blocs, smaller political outfits are relegated to insignificance. Especially for the Dalit political parties, the chance to maintain their independent political assertion in such a bi-polar electoral contest is severely restricted.