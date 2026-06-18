Where control weakens reform

<p>What truly reforms a juvenile who has committed a crime? The law may promise rehabilitation, but rehabilitation is not a capsule that can simply be administered with automatic results. It is a slow and continuous process shaped through care, supervision, discipline, and emotional support. A juvenile rehabilitation home can either become a space where a child gradually rediscovers trust and emotional stability, or one where isolation and neglect quietly harden anger into future criminality. The difference often lies not in the legal framework itself, but in how these institutions function.</p>.<p>Consider two rehabilitation setups. In one, the living quarters for juveniles, classrooms, counselling rooms, medical rooms, and the vocational training centres coexist within the same secure space. This setup ensures constant interaction between juveniles and caregivers, who monitor routines, provide emotional support, and gradually pull children away from the psychological stress and social conditioning that often accompany criminal behaviour.</p>.<p>In the other, juveniles remain confined within locked enclosures while classrooms, counselling spaces, vocational training centres, and medical facilities exist outside that space, accessed only occasionally. Here, juveniles are left to themselves for long stretches, with little supervision or meaningful engagement. The result is isolation, resentment, and reinforcement of negative tendencies.</p>.Two juveniles held for pelting stones at train with Mohan Bhagwat onboard, search on for third teen.<p>These are not hypothetical concerns. They reflect the lived reality inside several child care institutions across India today. More importantly, the latter setup is not an accidental administrative failure. It is the direct consequence of subtle but significant changes introduced through the Juvenile Justice Model Rules, 2016, which replaced the earlier 2007 framework. The changes appear technical on the surface, but their consequences have been detrimental.</p>.<p>The earlier framework implicitly ensured continuous adult presence within institutions. The revised Rules diluted this obligation by removing the requirement that in-charges remain within the premises. What appears to be a harmless administrative relaxation has turned many rehabilitation homes into spaces resembling prisons.</p>.<p>Rehabilitation, by its very nature, requires sustained human engagement. Yet in many institutions, juveniles spend hours replaying perceived injustices, nurturing resentment against the system, and internalising the belief that their stay is merely a temporary interruption before returning to the same conduct outside.</p>.<p>Under the 2007 Rules, the superintendent was required to reside within the institution or in quarters nearby, and could avoid doing so only for “legitimate reasons” with prior permission from the Director of Child Protection. In such cases, another senior staff member was required to stay within the premises. The 2016 Rules replaced “legitimate reasons” with the vaguer “valid reasons” and removed the requirement of seeking permission. The consequence is predictable. The institutional head is no longer bound to remain physically present within the rehabilitation space.</p>.<p>The earlier Rules also required institutions to maintain full-time counsellors, educators, vocational instructors, caretakers, house fathers, and house mothers. This “full-time” qualifier for the caregivers went missing under the replaced rules.</p>.<p><strong>Between custody and care</strong></p>.<p>The 2016 framework reflects a different philosophy altogether. The emphasis shifts from care to control. The Rules introduced security personnel trained to manage violence, prevent escape, conduct surveillance, and handle crises. In practice, it is often these security staff members who interact with juveniles most frequently, while counsellors and educators visit only once or twice a week. As a result, the child increasingly encounters authority in the form of surveillance and restraint rather than care and mentorship.</p>.<p>The problem deepens at the implementation stage. Rehabilitation requires financial commitment from the state as well as the Centre. Unsurprisingly, cost-cutting becomes the first compromise. Staffing is outsourced to private agencies, which frequently appoint personnel far below sanctioned strength and often with inadequate qualifications. Even the remuneration prescribed under the Mission Vatsalya guidelines remains too poor to attract and retain skilled professionals.</p>.<p>The consequences are visible in the daily functioning of these institutions. A juvenile institution consists of three separate units – observation homes, place of safety, and special homes – each requiring independent staff strength. Yet because appointments are made such that they can hardly sustain one unit, the same staff is informally shared across all three, moving from one crisis to another instead of providing continuous engagement. The juveniles, therefore, remain without full-time mentorship for substantial periods.</p>.<p>Structural inequalities that push children towards crime remain largely unaddressed, while rehabilitation systems meant to reform them continue to weaken. A juvenile justice system built on isolation and control cannot deliver reformation. True rehabilitation requires healing, restoration, and reintegration, not mere confinement behind locked doors.</p>.<p><em><strong>(The writer is a journalist currently pursuing her LLM at National Law University, Delhi)</strong></em></p><p><em>Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.</em></p>