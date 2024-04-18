Where does the buck stop?

At such a time, it would be in order to recall a US President called Harry S Truman, who flipped the notion of passing the buck when he had a sign placed on his desk at the White House Office that read, “The Buck Stops Here.” President Truman saw this sign in a federal reformatory in Oklahoma and asked for something similar to be made for his office. Measuring approximately 2-1/2” x 13” in size, the reverse side said, “I’m from Missouri.” The sign is said to have surfaced at different times on his desk, well into his administration.