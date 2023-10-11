Where have all the people gone?

Soon other exciting ways of being in touch unfolded, which left us far behind. Facebook was embraced by many of our friends and relatives, and as a result, they withdrew into some private lives of theirs and others. Then Trump made a monster of Twitter with daily tweets to everyone who wanted to read them, but we were happy to have no part in that and did not feel abandoned. But by now, e-mail had begun to look like an old work horse that people had discarded. So where did I go to find anyone? The satisfaction that came from sending off an email begins to fade as days pass and your inbox is mute. I felt that it's not that people don’t care, but just that they are no longer there! But where are they?