Where we gathered stories

<p>Stories were woven into the fabric of our childhood. We grew up listening to them, reading them and, sometimes, even inventing them.</p>.<p>The 1980s were not an era of overflowing bookshelves. Middle-class budgets had limits, and books were treasured possessions to be borrowed rather than bought. For us, the books were a street away from our home in Jayanagar 9th Block in Bengaluru, at a modest circulating library, Gurudutt Enterprises. </p>.<p>My siblings and I had arrived in Bengaluru from Dharwad, leaving behind the carefree community life of the University of Agricultural Sciences campus where we had spent our early years. In Dharwad, stories flowed as freely as childhood adventures. We exchanged tales, real and imagined, when we were not busy climbing trees for gooseberries or plotting raids on a neighbour’s guava tree.</p>.Book highlights democratic fight for Bengaluru’s lakes.<p>The city felt larger and less intimate. But it was not long before we found our village again in the library with its presiding spirit Chandrasekar — Chandu to the elders, and uncle to all of us children. Sitting behind the counter, he knew every reader — and often their cousins — by name and membership number. He knew their families and their borrowing habits. Well into his 80s, he still does.</p>.<p>At home, we already had our staples: Chandamama, Sudha, Deccan Herald and Prajavani. The library expanded our universe, where we met Asterix and Obelix, followed Tintin across continents, giggled through Tinkle and graduated to Archie and his friends in early teens followed by Sidney Sheldon, Jeffrey Archer, Eric Segal, K T Gatti, S L Bhyrappa — you get the drift.</p>.<p>But the books were only part of the attraction.</p>.<p>The library was also our networking hub, or adda, long before social media existed. It was where friendships formed, neighbourhood news circulated, and recommendations travelled, perhaps faster than an algorithm. We debated cricket scores, political upheavals, examination results and the occasional teenage romance with equal seriousness, usually over paper cones of spiced churmuri or hot mensinkai bhajji that uncle or some generous fellow member would bring along.</p>.<p>Today, the library turns 50. Many of us who crowded its shelves as children are now in our middle ages and beyond. We live in different cities and countries, stay connected through phones and social media, and lead lives that would have seemed unimaginably distant back then. Yet the bonds forged in that little library endure.</p>.<p>We still exchange gossip, debate geopolitics, celebrate sporting triumphs and occasionally revisit old crushes and forgotten romances. We continue to sip from the same well, though the conversations now travel across continents.</p>.<p>The library lent us books, but what it really gave us was a strong community. Decades later, it remains an oasis from which we still draw friendship, memory and stories.</p>.<p>(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.)</p>