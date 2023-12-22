Whither parliamentary democracy?

Both sides must acknowledge that parliamentary discourse is purely ideological, dealing only with political practice; and that liberal democracy is the only doctrine that the Constitution gives us. The public would want the political class across parties to agree on some basic principles: first, that there is no better alternative -- but there are many worse ones -- to parliamentary democracy, and that means they must at least learn to listen to each other; and second, that they will conduct themselves in a manner befitting people’s representatives, rather than the disgraceful behaviour on display at present. The Members of Parliament must not forget that the independent Indian republic was the result of a long struggle, and the Constitution a historically self-legitimising revolution. The members of the Constituent Assembly established high standards of parliamentary practice. The political class must resolve the impasse and restore the ethical standards of parliamentary practice. Else, our slide down the slippery slope that we are currently on will be irreversible.