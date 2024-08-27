Whither peace in Ukraine?

This article aims to analyse the peace initiatives since the war’s outbreak. The first such meeting was held in Belarus on February 28, 2022, just four days after the Russian invasion. As expected, the meeting was inconclusive, with both Russian and Ukrainian delegations returning to their capitals for further instructions. The second, third, fourth, and fifth rounds of consultations took place in March 2022 in Turkey, leading to the Istanbul Communiqué. The communiqué outlined provisions for Ukraine’s security guarantees, including declaring Ukraine a neutral State, limiting its military, and involving Russia and Western countries, including the UK and US, as guarantors of a ceasefire agreement as a prelude to peace. However, the talks failed primarily due to the American strategy of teaching Russia a lesson militarily.