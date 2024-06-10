Who are the prime beneficiaries of neo-liberal economy?

These sectors are overtly dominated by rich upper-caste elites, whereas the other social groups operate in peripheral spaces, mainly as middle-class consumers or as the poor working class. For example, the 100-year-old cinema industry that often claims to serve the cultural interest of the general masses; on the ground, however, it has distanced itself from characters, technicians and artists belonging to Dalit-Bahujan-Adivasi groups.

Similarly, the gig economy (mainly the service delivery apps) is again owned and managed by traditional business castes.