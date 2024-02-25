Who are the real Paltus here?

That Nitish Kumar said and did what he did is relatable. But what about Modi or Shah? They usually bay for the blood of their rivals. Modi spun it this way, “Whenever the JD(U) has been with the NDA, Bihar has seen progress.” On the heels of the Shiromani Akali Dal re-joining the NDA, Shah said, “The BJP is a party that believes in family planning, but is always open to having a large and extended family with like-minded colleagues.” The SAD, the BJP’s oldest alliance partner, had left it at the height of the farm laws’ protest in 2019-2020. Paradoxically, they return exactly when the Centre has tear-gassed and used pellets against protesting farmers, and hammered nails on the roads leading from Punjab and Haryana into Delhi over a new wave of farm strikes owing to the distress in the agrarian economy.