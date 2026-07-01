Who benefits from the illusion of a rapidly urbanising India

<p>The <a href="https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/india/functional-urban-settlements-govt-may-create-new-category/articleshow/131897267.cms">recent report</a> by the National Institute of Urban Affairs (NIUA), which references a massive jump in India’s urbanisation rate to roughly 85%, presents a fascinating yet deeply flawed picture of India’s development. By shifting from the traditional census method to the global <a href="https://human-settlement.emergency.copernicus.eu/CFS.php">DEGURBA</a> (Degree of Urbanisation) methodology, the report relies heavily on spatial density, satellite imagery, built-up area, and night-time light radiance to classify human settlements.</p><p>While this data-driven model makes for impressive mapping, it fundamentally mistakes spatial density for urban existence. The reality on the ground — as seen in peri-urban clusters across States like Kerala and Madhya Pradesh — tells a vastly different story. A dense cluster of rooftops visible to a satellite does not automatically create an urban ecosystem if it lacks piped water, functional waste management, property tax mechanisms, or public transport. What the report celebrates is urbanisation as a cartographic claim rather than a lived condition.</p><p><strong>The missing constitutional anchor</strong></p><p>The core issue with this spatial profiling is that it bypasses the 74th Constitutional Amendment, which mandates the democratic devolution of power to urban local bodies (ULBs). While the Economic Survey encourages extending planning beyond rigid city boundaries using GIS-based master plans, it systematically avoids a crucial question: Who governs these newly claimed spaces?</p><p>The report celebrates the sheer number of urban spaces without addressing the stark democratic deficit within them. For instance, classifying 526 settlements in Kerala as urban based on density means very little if the ‘three Fs’ — Functions, Functionaries, and Finances — are not genuinely devolved to local ward committees.</p><p><a href="https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/keralas-urban-transition-role-inclusive-development-policies-p-rajeev-do8vc/">While Kerala’s high urbanisation</a> numbers (rising to an estimated 82.6% by 2025 under DEGURBA) are used to justify a pan-India thesis, Kerala is a constitutional exception. Its high-density, service-rich rural-urban continuum is the result of decades of democratic decentralisation through the people’s plan campaign. Using Kerala to normalise a nationwide metric — without replicating its robust local governance model — is a statistical illusion.</p><p><strong>Reclassification as capital's instrument</strong></p><p>If this massive demographic shift is an illusion on the civic front, it is highly functional on the economic front. Declaring peri-urban and dense rural areas as ‘urban’ without giving them democratic protections has one immediate, practical consequence: it opens them up to aggressive urban land markets, municipal taxation, real estate capital, and massive infrastructure projects.</p><p><a href="https://government.economictimes.indiatimes.com/blog/reimagining-indian-metros-the-840-billion-urban-investment-challenge/131452819">The Economic Survey</a> explicitly notes that peripheral areas are growing faster than urban cores, recommending special economic zones (SEZs) and new economic corridors. Much like the Smart City Missions, these tools allow land to be commodified outside of democratic oversight. In essence, this reclassification exercise is less about serving the urban poor and far more about creating the jurisdictional conditions for accumulation by dispossession.</p><p><strong>The silence on civic life and governance</strong></p><p>What is most conspicuously absent from these master plans and mobility corridors is any real engagement with urban civic life. The framework reduces cities to infrastructure investments while remaining silent on: The right to affordable housing; the stark realities of informal workers; the quality of public spaces, and; the ecological carrying capacity of these hyper-dense settlements.</p><p>The current policy framework traps these dense peripheral areas in a bureaucratic limbo: they are deemed too urban to receive rural development schemes, yet too informal to access formal urban programmes. Instead of empowering these communities democratically, the State's solution is simply to deploy more ‘spatial planning tools’.</p><p><strong>The real question</strong></p><p>Ultimately, India does not need a more sophisticated mathematical tool to measure urbanisation. It needs a constitutionally grounded, democratically accountable urban governance framework.</p><p>The current exercise by the NIUA and the Economic Survey represents a commoditised trend: the State claiming ‘Urban India’ for top-down planning and capital accumulation, while refusing to govern it democratically. The real question moving forward is not how many millions live in dense clusters, which is undoubtedly important, but rather: Who decides what happens to these settlements, who benefits from their reclassification, and who bears the ultimate cost?</p><p><em><strong>Tikender Singh Panwar is former deputy mayor, Shimla, and member, Kerala Urban Commission.</strong></em></p><p><em>(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.)</em></p>