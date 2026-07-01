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Who benefits from the illusion of a rapidly urbanising India

Who benefits from the illusion of a rapidly urbanising India

India does not need a more sophisticated mathematical tool to measure urbanisation. It needs a constitutionally grounded, democratically accountable urban governance framework
Tikender Singh Panwar
Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 06:36 IST
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