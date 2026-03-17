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Who guards the forests?

Who guards the forests?

Administrative inaction has emboldened successor officers, while ecological damage manifests in the form of floods, landslides, and drought across Kodagu and the Western Ghats.
B K Singh
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 19:50 IST
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 19:50 IST
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