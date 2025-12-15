<p>Is Bengaluru’s traffic congestion the only issue facing the state? What of the urgent concerns surrounding Karnataka’s state higher education system? NITI Ayog reports indicate that Karnataka allocates only 2% of its GDP to higher education and ranks among the lowest in terms of such expenditure. Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra spend far more than Karnataka. This inadequate investment is mirrored in the neglect experienced by Karnataka’s state universities. </p>.<p>According to media reports, existing universities require Rs 676 crore to address critical infrastructural and financial issues. In this context, the previous government’s decision to create seven new universities in the final months of its tenure has posed additional challenges. Admissions to higher education institutions in the state appear to have declined – from 4,50,716 in 2022-2023 to 2,47,559 in 2025-2026 – raising concerns about the strain on capacity and resources. </p>.<p>The government has placed much emphasis on loans and partnerships that encourage the entry of private or foreign universities, with the expectation that these will improve competition and reduce the need for students to go abroad. The ADB loan of Rs 2,500 crore is a case in point. The state’s higher education minister had stated that the presence of foreign universities would “encourage our private universities to match international curricula, pedagogy, and standards of education. This is a big change we look forward to in Karnataka.” However, there was no word about improving the state of state universities. </p>.<p>While such initiatives may benefit a section of students, they risk widening disparities unless supported by a clear and simultaneous plan to strengthen state universities, which serve a much larger population and whose students often come from rural and disadvantaged backgrounds. Without equitable investment, there is a risk of creating a tiered higher education ecosystem that benefits only a few. </p>.<p>A headcount of teachers in old and prestigious universities such as Mysore University—one of the oldest and most prominent universities in the state—sheds light on the sorry state of affairs in the state’s public education system. Several departments reportedly have minimal or no full-time faculty. For instance, the university’s literature department that once had celebrated professors like U R Ananthamurthy and C D Narasimiah now does not have a full-time chairperson or professor. </p>.<p>Important academic programmes continue despite chronic staff shortages, even as significant funds are allocated to new administrative bodies, foreign visits, and other resource-intensive initiatives.</p>.<p>Key administrative decisions remain pending, and pressing current issues of the state universities remain unresolved. Senior faculty affected by university bifurcations are yet to receive clarity on postings, and frequent changes at the senior bureaucratic level within the higher education department have raised concerns about continuity and long-term planning. Currently the casualties of frequent changes, stability and transparency in governance are crucial for addressing present challenges and planning for future needs.</p>.<p>Karnataka’s higher education system requires structural reform and renewed commitment. Priorities should include strengthening the quality and autonomy of State universities, ensuring responsible financial management, and instituting regular monitoring and audit mechanisms to prevent leakage and ensure accountability. A restructured Higher Education Commission—comprising respected heads of central and state institutions and senior officials from education, finance, and science and t—could provide strategic direction.</p>.<p>State universities remain vital institutions for social mobility, regional development, and inclusive growth. Their survival depends not only on funding but also on stewardship, vision and a commitment to equitable access. Students, teachers and administrators across the State hope that the coming years will bring a renewed focus on these priorities. Effective reforms and responsible planning can ensure that Karnataka’s publicly funded higher education system remains a strong and sustainable pillar of opportunity for future generations.</p>.<p><em>(The writer is a chemical engineer, environmental economist, and writer)</em></p>