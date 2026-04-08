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Who really gets to compete? The gender debate in sport

Who really gets to compete? The gender debate in sport

Sport has always depended on classification to ensure meaningful competition—whether by age, weight, or gender. Yet gender has emerged as the most contested of these divisions.
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DHNS
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 20:16 IST
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 20:16 IST
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