<p>When global sporting bodies tighten eligibility rules for women’s events, it is rarely just a technical adjustment. It reopens a deeper and more uncomfortable debate. Who qualifies as a woman athlete? Who decides, and on what grounds? Recent policy shifts across international sport have once again pushed these questions into public view. Federations such as World Athletics and World Aquatics have introduced stricter regulations on participation in women’s categories, while the International Olympic Committee has moved towards a more flexible, sport-specific framework. The reactions have been immediate and polarised. Some view these changes as necessary to preserve fairness; others see them as exclusionary. The debate, however, is far more layered than these positions suggest.</p>.<p>Sport has always depended on classification to ensure meaningful competition—whether by age, weight, or gender. Yet gender has emerged as the most contested of these divisions. The inclusion of transgender athletes, particularly trans women, has unsettled long-standing assumptions. Critics argue that athletes who have experienced male puberty may retain physiological advantages in strength and endurance. Supporters counter that participation is not simply about competition but about dignity, recognition, and the right to belong. Can sport accommodate both concerns without undermining its core principles? Or are fairness and inclusion, in this context, fundamentally at odds?</p>.<p>The International Olympic Committee attempted to address this tension through its 2021 Framework on Fairness, Inclusion and Non-Discrimination. Rather than imposing universal testosterone thresholds, it shifted towards a model that allows individual sports to define their own criteria. While this approach acknowledges complexity, it has also led to fragmentation. Different federations now operate under different standards, creating uncertainty for athletes and raising questions about consistency. If fairness is a universal principle, should it not be governed by universal rules?</p>.Artemis and the great Moon race.<p>Scientific evidence, often invoked as an objective basis for policymaking, offers no easy resolution. Research on performance differences following gender transition remains contested and incomplete. The case of Caster Semenya highlights these tensions. In 2019, the Court of Arbitration for Sport upheld regulations requiring certain athletes with differences of sex development to reduce their testosterone levels to compete in women’s events. The ruling acknowledged that the regulations were discriminatory, yet deemed them necessary to preserve competitive fairness. This paradox lies at the heart of the current debate. When does regulation become intrusion? At what point does the pursuit of fairness justify intervention into an athlete’s body?</p>.<p>The authority of sporting institutions has expanded significantly in this context. Organisations such as World Athletics are no longer merely regulating competition; they are defining eligibility in ways that shape identity itself. Recent restrictions on transgender participation and the exploration of alternative categories, including open divisions, reflect both caution and uncertainty. These decisions are often framed as technical, but their implications are deeply social. Should sporting bodies have the power to determine who belongs in a given category, or does this extend beyond their mandate?</p>.<p>Public discourse has only intensified these tensions. Media coverage frequently reduces complex issues to binary oppositions, amplifying conflict while sidelining nuance. Athletes at the centre of these debates are rarely treated as individuals. Instead, they become symbols of broader ideological struggles. The question is worth asking. Are we debating sport, or are we projecting wider societal anxieties onto it? The intensity of the reactions suggests that gender in sport has become a proxy for deeper concerns about identity, norms, and change.</p>.<p>These debates also reveal uneven global dynamics. Athletes from the Global South often find themselves disproportionately affected by regulatory interventions. Limited access to legal resources, disparities in institutional support, and the geopolitics of international sport all shape how policies are experienced on the ground. The prominence of cases involving African and Asian athletes raises uncomfortable questions about whose bodies are subject to scrutiny and whose are accepted without question. Fairness, in this sense, cannot be understood purely in biological terms. It is also shaped by power.</p>.<p>The limitations of existing frameworks are becoming increasingly evident. The binary model of gender classification, long treated as self-evident, is now under strain. At the same time, viable alternatives remain underdeveloped. Some federations have begun to explore more flexible approaches, including sport-specific criteria and the possibility of open categories. These efforts are tentative and far from universally accepted, but they signal a recognition that static models may no longer suffice. The challenge lies in developing policies that are both empirically grounded and ethically defensible.</p>.<p>At its core, the debate is about fairness, but fairness itself is not a fixed or neutral concept. Sport has always accommodated forms of inequality. Genetic advantages, access to training facilities, and technological resources all shape outcomes, yet they are rarely subjected to the same level of scrutiny. Why, then, does gender provoke such intense regulation? What is it about this category that demands constant policing? Perhaps because it unsettles deeper assumptions about identity and difference that extend far beyond the playing field.</p>.<p>The current moment is unlikely to produce definitive answers. As scientific understanding evolves and social perspectives shift, sport will continue to grapple with these questions. The challenge is not to eliminate disagreement but to engage with it constructively. This requires moving beyond reactive policymaking towards frameworks that are transparent, inclusive, and adaptable.</p>.<p>The issue is not simply who gets to compete. It is how fairness is defined in a context where definitions themselves are in flux. Sport, often seen as a domain of clear rules and measurable outcomes, is being asked to navigate ambiguity. Whether it can do so without losing its integrity remains an open question.</p>.<p><strong>(Priti is an assistant professor at the Faculty of Law, University of Delhi, and Amna is an associate professor at SPM College, University of Delhi) </strong></p><p><em>Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.</em></p>