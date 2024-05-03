Who’s afraid of coalition governments?

Today, in the media hype about “Modi vs Who”, it is often not noted that in 2019, the BJP won just 29 out of 130 seats south of the Vindhyas. There are still 11 non-BJP Chief Ministers across India. Even nationally, the BJP received 37% of the vote share in 2019, the remaining 63% went to others. The BJP is not as omnipotent, nor is the Opposition as decimated as the BJP would like people to believe. The BJP is still pitching Modi as universally popular when in fact the Modi charisma is waning. Yet, the BJP has used its election victory to deal body blows to democracy, in the conviction that Modi is India’s quasi-monarch.