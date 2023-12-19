Who speaks for all of society?

This difference matters. Officials are used to deflecting or even ignoring the expectations of individual citizens. One officer told me, “We get thousands of requests, and it is impossible to know which ones are frivolous, so I usually tell everyone to ‘come tomorrow’, to see if their issue is genuine and they’re serious about resolving it. But when a group of people present their ask together, it’s harder to tell them to ‘come tomorrow’.” Too many people are watching, and some of them might write about what happens on X or Instagram. And some of them ask the local MLA to intervene as well. The official has to assess all this.