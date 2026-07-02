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Who Speaks for the Trees? A Tiny Quebec Town

The Universal Declaration on the Rights of Trees was drafted in France in 2018 and 2019 by lawyers, ecologists and lawmakers.
Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 22:00 IST
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Published 01 July 2026, 22:00 IST
OpinionPanoramaQuebec

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