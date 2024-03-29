Who wanted this ‘landmark pact’? 

Second, it points to an attitudinal shift in India’s trade policy. While successive governments have followed the tenets of liberalisation through financial, labour and ‘ease of business’ reforms over the last three decades, India is still known for its relatively more protectionist stand. Over the last decade, for instance, India terminated 76 bilateral treaties, floated a new model treaty to renegotiate them in order to avoid disputes with foreign investors at international arbitration, stepped back at the last minute from joining the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, and imposed maximum import restrictions. The TEPA with the EFTA, therefore, appears to be an image makeover exercise that the Modi administration needed, particularly at a time when other FTAs -- with the EU, UK and Canada -- are still in the pipeline, and a general election is knocking on the door.