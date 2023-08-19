Who will be I.N.D.I.A.’s mascot?

Prime Minister Modi spoke for nearly two-and-a-half hours. In the first 90-odd minutes, he did not even mention Manipur, choosing rather to mock and ridicule the Opposition. He did speak about Manipur, but only after the frustrated Opposition had walked out, and even then only very briefly. He blamed the Opposition for not agreeing to a debate on Manipur on Home Minister Amit Shah’s terms; and he took the opportunity to do what he usually does: blame the Congress and Nehru and Indira Gandhi for all the ills of the country and of the North-East states. Indulging in his penchant for word play, he called the INDIA bloc ‘ghamandia’ (arrogant) alliance. He went round and round, dazzled, deflected and parried, but never answered the question why he had not visited Manipur so far in its hour of suffering. That was inimitable Modi.